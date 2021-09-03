Domestic abuse charity cyclists smash time target to pedal from Northampton to Paris on static bikes

A team of cyclists from a domestic abuse charity smashed their target to pedal the distance of Northampton to Paris on static bicycles to raise money and awareness.

Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service's (NDAS) team rode 581km in four hours and 35 minutes at Grosvenor shopping centre on Saturday (August 28), having set a target of under six hours.

They were cheered on by the mayors of Northampton and Thrapston, Rufia Ashraf and Val Carter respectively, their colleagues and passing shoppers.

Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service riders cycle the distance from Northampton to Paris on static bikes at the Grosvenor shopping centre in Northampton on Satuday, August 28. Photo: Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service/Stu Vincent Photography

Visitors also had the chance to win prizes in a tombola or take part in a separate challenge to cycle 1km in the fastest time on a static bike to win a free Nuffield Health gym membership.

An NDAS spokesperson said: "This was a fabulous event which aimed to raise funds for families impacted by domestic abuse.

"We managed to raise an amazing £713.20 but would love to get to £1,000."

Donations can be made by texting NDASCYCLE to 70085 to donate £1, plus standard network rate, or with any number up to 20 next to it, for example NDASCYCLE18 will donate £18.

Alternatively donate online at givey.com/ndasnorthamptontoparischallenge or via Paypal at ndas.co.

The mayors of Northampton and Thrapston, Rufia Ashraf (right) and Val Carter respectively, gave their support to the Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service riders cycling the distance from Northampton to Paris on static bikes at the Grosvenor shopping centre in Northampton on Satuday, August 28. Photo: Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service/Stu Vincent Photography

