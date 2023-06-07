Animals in Need Northamptonshire is taking advantage of the summer sunshine on June 18 to bring Earls Barton locals a fun dog show, determining the village’s most popular pooches.

It comes to the recreational ground just one day after the annual Earls Barton Carnival. Attendees who think their pet has what it takes can submit them for rigorous judging from 11am for £2 per dog, per class.

Classes include ‘waggiest tail’, ‘golden oldie’, ‘most handsome dog’ and, of course, ‘best in show’.

There are some interesting classes to be judged

Britain is a nation of dog lovers, with a recent study from PetSafe suggesting sixty-six per cent of people would rather cuddle their pet than their partner. This makes the opportunity to experience a park full of pooches a proposition too perfect to pass up, it seems.

Proceeds will go to assisting Animals in Need to provide care to animals who require help, be it rescuing sick, injured, trapped and distressed wild and domestic animals.