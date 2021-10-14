Dog stolen in Northampton reunited with owner after being found by RSPCA 160 miles away in Brighton

A dog stolen from Northampton has been reunited with her owner after being found 160 miles away.

Cherry, a two-year-old French Bulldog, was sold for a knockdown £250 to a man in Brighton.

But the new owners contacted the local RSPCA Cherry after Cherry did not get on with other dogs in her new family.

French Bulldog Cherry is back with 'mum' Viv Joyce six months after she was stolen in Northampton

Officers sensed something was not right and checked Cherry's microchip which revealed her rightful owner was Viv Joyce.

Cherry had gone missing six months ago from Viv’s home in Northampton during a spate in dog thefts around the town.

Despite calls to Northamptonshire Police, the mum-of-two was convinced she would never see her beloved four-legged friend again.

Viv said: “Cherry was stolen in April, I went to the police but I had almost given up hope of ever seeing her again.

“My younger son used to ask every day when we were going to see her. I had her as a puppy and she is so loved.

“When RSPCA Brighton rang to say they had traced the microchip and they had her I just cried. I’m so grateful to get her back.”

RSPCA Brighton branch manager Jenny Eden said: “We are so happy to have been able to reunite Cherry with Viv.

“It was really touching to see how excited Cherry was when her owner turned up, she hadn’t forgotten her at all.