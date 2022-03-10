A vet is warning dog owners in Northampton to be vigilant following a "major spike" in a disease that causes vomiting and diarrhoea.

White Cross Vets, which has a branch in Weston Favell, has now seen dozens of dogs suffering with gastroenteritis GI so much so the vets are now warning owners to be aware of the signs.

After an outbreak is thought to have started on beaches in Yorkshire, the disease has now travelled around the country and is thought to be infectious among dogs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dog owners in Northampton have been warned to be vigilant.

At the start of February, The Small Animal Veterinary Surveillance Network (SAVSNET) asked vets throughout the UK to complete a questionnaire and supply a faecal sample after treating any dog suffering with vomiting or diarrhoea, in order to track the outbreak.

Laura Paterson, group clinical director at White Cross Vets, said: “We have definitely seen more dogs than ever before suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea since the start of the year.

“Initially it was thought that this disease originated on the beaches of Yorkshire, but it’s now been confirmed as an outbreak of seasonal GI.

“Viruses that cause this kind of reaction can be picked up anywhere – not just on the beach – and SAVSNET’s early research shows that 79 percent of dogs suffering with GI had not visited the beach prior to becoming ill.

“It now seems to be a problem that has spread across a lot of the country.

“Many owners with more than one dog also reported that other dogs in the household were showing similar symptoms, which suggests it is infectious.

“It’s important for dog owners to know that they shouldn’t ignore the symptoms for a day or two before getting treatment, because although most dogs will make a full recovery with appropriate care, it can be fatal in certain circumstances.

“We can often treat the pet with anti-sickness drugs and a special paste and food and send them home after their appointment.

“The longer they have been ill for, the more dehydrated they get, which means more lengthy and costly treatments including overnight stays and rehydration drips.”