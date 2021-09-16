Dog owners in Northampton concerned by rise in worrying symptoms such as diarrhoea and vomiting

A number of dog owners have shared their distress after pooches across Northampton have shown a variety of concerning symptoms.

Worried dog owners across the town have spoken to Chronicle & Echo about the symptoms, which include bloody diarrhoea, a sore stomach and vomiting.

A veterinary expert has also shared her thoughts on what the symptoms could relate to.

Dogs across Northampton have been experiencing similar symptoms.

One owner said: “Our dog was very, very poorly with these symptoms. It took 10 days to get back to even being slightly normal.”

“There must be something going around. My dog has been vomiting all night,” added another.

“I’ve spoken to the vets and they advised us to feed him rice and chicken and see how he is after three days.”

Many people have been alerting those they know to raise awareness, as it is common for illnesses to spread among dogs.

Concerned owners are also turning to their vets for help – one visited a surgery two weeks ago and their dog has not yet recovered after being given three sachets of powder and three tins of dog food to help.

A few people’s dogs have also been suffering from rashes.

“Both my dogs suffered with rashes three weeks apart and the vets can’t figure it out. Seems like allergies but I’ve changed nothing at home,” added another dog owner.

Another dog shared a similar experience, but with a ‘poorly tummy’ and ‘sickness’ too.

One owner claimed kennel cough and gastric flu are circulating around dogs at the moment.