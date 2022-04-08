A dog owner is calling for new laws to protect dogs after her Labrador was 'viciously' attacked at a park in Northampton.

Polly Morby, of Arlbury Road in Blackthorn, was walking her 15-month-old Labrador Luna on Tuesday morning (April 5) at Lingswood park when the attack happened.

The 54-year-old said: "I was walking through Lingswood, there were two dog walkers, and one had a black Belgian Shepherd. This Belgian Shepherd was digging a hole and then, for some reason, went for Luna.

Luna was attacked by another dog at Lingswood on Tuesday (April 5)

"The dog took no notice of its owner’s attempts to recall it. This dog was just biting and chasing Luna, it was vicious. It sounded like the dog was in a dog fighting ring. The black Belgian then chased my dog off into the woods and I had to go and find her.

"I managed to find Luna, she was shaking, shivering, her tail was in between her legs, her ears were back, the first thing I thought to do was check her over and make sure she has no fresh blood on her. Luckily enough there was no blood, but ever since then Luna is very wary of other dogs.

"Al this woman could say is, 'sorry, my dog's in season'. Your dog being in season does not warrant my dog being attacked so viciously. She needs to be on a lead permanently if that is the way she acts in season.

"There is no law to protect my dog having another attack from this dog if it's off lead again – there needs to be something in place.

"The dog owner should have offered to pay for vet's bills if needed, that's what I would personally do.”

Polly called the police in the hope officers would go and warn the other dog owner about her Belgian Shepherd. However, because Luna was not bleeding, officers said there was 'nothing they can do', according to Polly.

She said: "My dog has undergone an horrific attack which has left her badly bruised with puncture wounds, and police can't even go round to that lady's house and tell her to keep her dog on a lead?

"What if a child went towards that dog? Is it going to attack a child next? What are the police going to do then? What are the council dog wardens going to wait for?

"I'm absolutely dismayed at the police force that they've done nothing to protect my dog.

"Since the attack I have had nothing but panic attacks."

This newspaper took Polly's concerns to Northamptonshire Police. A police spokeswoman said: "I have spoken to our Dog Legislation Officer and in law at the present time, one dog attacking another is not a criminal offence.

"We can only operate within the law so this is why we could not have done anything about this."

An RSPCA spokeswoman said: "We aren't involved in incidents that would be dealt with under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.