A Northampton mother has put together a calendar of dog photos to raise money for a cafe that her autistic son volunteered at, and she says he would not have been able to land his first paid job without them.

Michelle Blackler, a dog walker from Moulton, wanted to show her appreciation for Cafe Track in the Market Square for the ongoing support shown to her 25-year-old son Liam.

She said: “Cafe Track gets people with autism into employment and my son has been able to achieve his goal of getting paid work because of them. His confidence has grown massively and he wouldn’t have known where to start without them.

Five-year-old Ellysia-Rose, who was diagnosed with autism just last month and has a passion for dogs, was delighted to be gifted one of Michelle's calendars.

“Tom and Sharon who run the cafe are amazing people and achieve everything they do without funding and just through volunteering and donations.”

Michelle took all of the photos in the calendar while out on dog walks and is selling each one for £10. She has been “amazed” at the response and has already sold 90 of the first 100 she got printed, and will have to go back to the printing company for more to meet the demand.

“It’s such a good cause and people know that,” said Michelle. “But the only problem is that without a sponsor for the calendars to cover the printing costs, 100 percent of the profits cannot be donated to Cafe Track and the amazing work they do.”

“I was so pleased with how overjoyed Ellysia-Rose was to receive the calendar,” said Michelle. “She is taking it into school to show her friends and teachers.”