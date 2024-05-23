Documentary premiere hopes to ‘challenge the stigma and oppression of rough sleepers’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last night saw the exclusive premiere of a new documentary film and virtual reality experience hoping to “challenge the stigma and oppression of rough sleepers” across the county and beyond.

‘Streets of Change’ shares real life stories of homelessness and recovery in Northampton, and allows people to see rough sleeping through the eyes of those with lived experience.

The documentary was shown for the first time on Wednesday evening (May 22) at the Northampton Museum and Art Gallery, following a close collaboration between filmmakers One to One Development Trust and West Northamptonshire Council’s outreach team.

Each day WNC, alongside colleagues from Change Grow Live, check up on rough sleepers in the town and support their specific needs. The aim of integrating them back into society is portrayed throughout the documentary.

Change Grow Live's partnership development manager Alesha Watkins described this photo of a Northampton encampment as "poignant".

In addition, the immersive virtual reality experience gives an insight into what it is like to be alone and homeless at night. Poetry and artwork from those who have lived through it has created an evocative and educational experience.

Following the premiere, Streets of Change will now go on a regional and national tour of screenings at film festivals and events to share its important message.

Partnership development manager Alesha Watkins and frontline outreach team member Nick Oakley, who have both been involved with Change Grow Live for around seven years, spoke to the Chronicle & Echo about the organisation’s involvement.

Change Grow Live is a national health and social care charity, helping individuals with drugs, alcohol, housing, justice, health and wellbeing challenges they may face.

The Northants branch particularly works with people contending with drug and alcohol issues across the entire county, as well as rough sleepers in the town centre.

It was in March 2021 when Change Grow Live launched their ‘Northampton Homeless Treatment Team’ to support rough sleepers alongside the council – and the partnership has only strengthened since then.

Nick says working alongside WNC shortens the amount of time it takes to secure an outcome for those in need, and he has “really enjoyed” his time as an outreach worker over the past three years.

When asked about the importance of raising awareness of homelessness from the perspective of those with lived experience, Alesha said: “It can happen to anybody at any point in their lives. Rough sleeping doesn’t discriminate.

“Life circumstances can be thrown at anyone and they can fall into addiction or rough sleeping. We want to highlight that working together can actually make a difference and change lives for the better.

“People with lived experience are the experts and in order to change the direction of their lives, it is vital to develop services that work – and empower these people to speak up. They need to feel heard and listened to by services and the community.

“Their voices are important and it’s about believing in those people to reach their full potential.”

Nick’s lived experience led him to work with Change Grow Live and he wanted to emphasise that being homeless is an isolating experience, in which you feel ignored and excluded from the community.