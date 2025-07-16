Doctors and paramedics to give evidence at inquest into sepsis death of 20-year-old Northampton man Luke Abrahams

Doctors and paramedics involved in the treatment of a 20-year-old Northampton man who died after developing sepsis are being asked to provide evidence at an inquest into his death later this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Abrahams, from East Hunsbury, died at Northampton General Hospital on January 23, 2023. He had developed sepsis and necrotising fasciitis – a rare but life-threatening infection often referred to as a ‘flesh-eating disease’.

The amateur footballer had been assessed by health professionals on six separate occasions over a week-long period before he was finally admitted to hospital. These included his GP, an Urgent Treatment Centre, the East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS), out-of-hours GPs from the Northamptonshire Clinical Assessment Service, and clinicians at Northampton General Hospital – from which he was initially discharged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three days before his death, paramedics from EMAS visited him at home as he was suffering from a worsening sore throat and leg cramping. They decided not to take him to hospital.

Luke Abrahams, from East Hunsbury, died at Northampton General Hospital on January 23, 2023

A Serious Incident Investigation later found the EMAS crew failed to follow clinical guidelines. It concluded Luke’s symptoms should have been scored as ‘Red’ – indicating a potentially life-threatening condition – and that the failure to take him to hospital represented a ‘missed opportunity to seek extra medical help which could have prevented deterioration’.

Initially, Luke’s death had been recorded as ‘natural causes’ and no inquest was called.

However, his parents, Richard Abrahams and Julie Needham, successfully pushed for a formal investigation after instructing Hudgell Solicitors. The inquest was later confirmed by Anne Pember, Senior Coroner for Northamptonshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At a recent Pre-Inquest Review hearing, the family's legal team requested that a range of witnesses – including the paramedic who assessed Luke twice in the week before he died – be called to give evidence at the full inquest.

They also called for statements from emergency department staff at Northampton General Hospital about Luke’s admission, treatment plan, timescales and surgery planning. The Coroner indicated that all sepsis-related documentation would be important to the investigation.

Hospital representatives said they would disclose local antimicrobial and sepsis guidelines. They also agreed to explain why Luke was not given intravenous antibiotics during his first visit to A&E, when he was instead sent home with oral medication.

The inquest will also look at issues around the unavailability of antibiotics. Luke’s GP had prescribed him medication after his initial consultation, but his mother was unable to obtain it due to a shortage. She attempted to collect it from Unidrugs, Tesco and Boots pharmacies in Northampton without success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke’s father Richard welcomed the level of scrutiny but criticised the absence of EMAS representatives at the latest hearing.

He said: “Ever since we lost Luke I have said that I will fight every day to ensure his death is fully and properly investigated, with no stone left unturned.

“We want full answers and accountability from all those who assessed and treated Luke, when he – and we, as parents – turned to them for help.

“I was disappointed that there were no representatives from EMAS at the most recent hearing. I know they had no legal duty to be there, but given the failings already identified in their treatment of Luke, I found that disrespectful of both the process and our feelings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s nothing more important to any parent than their children, so it just seemed dismissive of the importance of this to us as a family.”

EMAS has been contacted for comment.

Elizabeth Maliakal, of Hudgell Solicitors, said the family is determined to make sure the case leads to meaningful change.

She said: “Richard and Julie want answers, not only to ensure accountability for the loss of their son, but also for lessons to be learned to ensure other families do not have to suffer similar heartbreak.

“We are pleased that the Coroner is clearly committed to leading a wide-ranging and thorough Inquest, looking into a number of key concerns around the healthcare provided to Luke.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A further Pre-Inquest Review hearing is scheduled for September 12 when a full witness list will be reviewed. The Coroner will determine whose evidence can be submitted in writing and who must appear to give oral testimony.