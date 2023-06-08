Doctor will not be punished after slapping a colleague's bottom at an event at Silverstone in Northamptonshire

Dr Andrew Lim admitted the slap but the victim alleged he groped her between her legs, which he denied and was cleared of after a Crown Court trial in 2021, the panel was told.

A volunteer doctor who slapped a woman on the bottom at a Silverstone event should not be punished any further for the “isolated error of judgement”, a panel found.

Dr Andrew Lim admitted the slap but the victim alleged he groped her between her legs, which he denied and was cleared of after a Crown Court trial in 2021, the panel was told.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time of the incident at the World Endurance Championship in April 2017, Dr Lim was the deputy chief medical officer at Castle Combe circuit in Wiltshire.

He volunteered at events at Silverstone at weekends and had earlier served two five-year terms on the council of the Royal College of Anaesthetists.

There was a CCTV camera in the area where Dr Lim admitted slapping the woman’s bottom but it was not working at the time.

Dr Lim consistently maintained the slap was not sexually motivated and that if he touched her in any place other than her bottom it was accidental.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the incident, the woman complained and Dr Lim wrote a letter of apology to her, expressing his regret of what happened. He resigned from his voluntary role at Silverstone and others at motor racing venues the same month.

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service said he “should have taken account of the fact that some people do not like to be touched without clear invitation, warning or implied consent.” It found the slap amounted to misconduct.

But it found Dr Lim had needed to consider the incident’s impact “on all involved” since 2017, his “previous good history” and that he had apologised unreservedly. It concluded there was “little, if any, risk of repetition”.

The panel also found the woman had made an “avoidable error” about the date it happened and compounded that “by giving successive accounts of events that did not account with previous versions” she had given.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The tribunal concluded that accuracy was not a priority for [the woman],” it said.

It found her complaint of being slapped on the bottom was proved. It found that her complaint of being groped was not proved.

It concluded that Dr Lim’s fitness to practise was not impaired as a result of the “one-off error…in a long, otherwise unblemished, career”.