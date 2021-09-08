Do you recognise man wanted over Corby stalking incidents?

A CCTV image of a man who may have information about a number of Corby stalking incidents has been released by Northamptonshire Police.

A woman who was walking her dog had reported that a man was following her around the town.

Police have also been alerted to other stalking incidents in and around Corby.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Northamptonshire Police is appealing for help to identify a man who may have information about a number of stalking incidents in Corby.

"​The incidents took place earlier this year and involved a man following a woman as she walked her dog around the town.

"Anyone who recognises him or who has information about the incidents is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 21000152534.