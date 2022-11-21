Do something different this Christmas and volunteer with South Northants Volunteer Bureau

The volunteer charity SNVB, originally known as South Northants Volunteer Bureau are inviting you to their Towcester Volunteer Fayre where you can learn about volunteer roles you could get stuck into.

If you are looking to help out in the community over the Christmas season this will be a chance to learn more about the help needed in your community and the work that SNVB gets involved with.

Areas of their volunteer work reach: health, education, social services, youth, sports and recreation, environment, culture and arts and the local community.

The SNVB offer many volunteering opportunities

SNVB reports that its volunteers have many different motivations for helping out. Some want to make friends, improve their CV, learn a new skill, or just feel useful. They also add that anyone can volunteer, whether they are young or old, male or female, employed or unemployed, disabled or able bodied.

Just some of their services and projects include the Food Larders, the Brackley area volunteer car service, Garden Buddies, the Rural Information Vehicle and Men Into Extra Time.

SNVB also offers free help and support to voluntary organisations that operate in South Northamptonshire.

The help includes: funding advice, guidance on registering as a charity commission, training and workshops, understanding the requirements and responsibilities of committees/trustees, documentation and general practical advice.

If you want to help out this Christmas you can drop down to the free event for a drink and mince pie and learn more at: