Do not miss out on this month’s ‘netwalking’ event aimed at the business women of Northampton

A ‘netwalking’ event, aimed at the business women and working mothers of Northampton, is taking place in just a couple of weeks time.

This free bi-monthly event, which was held for the first time in January, aims to stray from the inaccessible early morning gatherings and the need to commit to yearly subscriptions.

The meet ups consist of getting your steps in, before everyone gathers at a nearby independent cafe to mingle and listen to guest speakers on a range of innovative topics.

This concept is the brainchild of Alisha Pacey, a freelance recruitment consultant with Recruitment Heroes. Though the employees are located all over the UK, Alisha is born and bred in Northampton.

“I’m a mum of four and wanted to go to networking events but they’re all at 6am,” Alisha previously told the Chronicle & Echo. “How is anyone meant to do that?”

Alisha and the Recruitment Heroes team wanted to ensure it was informal, flexible to anyone and there was no need to pay a membership fee.

The upcoming event is the fourth of the year and is taking place next Thursday (July 18) from 11.30am. Attendees will meet at The Racecourse car park for a half an hour walk, followed by two hours of networking at The Good Loaf until 2pm.

This month’s netwalking event is in support of Baby Basics, and the guest speaker topics are diversity at work and the impact of self-love.

Alisha’s talk on diversity is titled ‘get comfy being uncomfortable’ and she will share her personal experiences from the workplace.

She will touch on how important it is to ask uncomfortable questions about things we do not already know, and open ourselves up to diversity in the workplace.

Lisa Lomas is also being welcomed to give a talk on self-love, titled ‘empowering women in work’. She will share her knowledge on how confidence and strength impact our work, which she has gained from her wealth of experience in holistic therapy.

Described as “fun and energising”, netwalking provides the perfect opportunity to meet like-minded locals, enjoy the fresh air, and establish new friendships.

Attendees are encouraged to make a charitable donation to Baby Basics. Bringing along wipes, nappies, baby shampoo or other mother or baby essentials will make a big difference to families in need.