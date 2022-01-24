DIY SOS Kettering family thank volunteers for 'beautiful' and 'amazing' house

Volunteers who worked tirelessly to transform a shell of a house into a 'beautiful' family home for a bereaved Kettering family have been thanked by them in a tearful 'big reveal'.

DIY SOS Big Build volunteers, tradespeople, suppliers, family, friends and neighbours gathered in the street to see widow Lindsey McAuley and her four children as they emerged from a tour of their 'amazing' home.

The grieving family had been left with an uninhabitable home after dad Shaun fell ill and soon died of a rare and aggressive cancer - he had been midway through the renovation.

After a first glimpse of their home, the family were received by rapturous applause from those who had worked on the project - led by presenter Nick Knowles.

Mum Lindsey McAuley said: "Thank you. It's absolutely beautiful and amazing. A few months ago life was very difficult. We lost our special person. If he was here today he would want to thank you so much. Shaun would have been blown away by it. "

In the crowd was Lindsey's friend Millie Dainty, who had contacted the DIY SOS team and convinced them that the family needed their help.

Millie said: "It's magical. I promised Shaun I would get it done. It's going to be somewhere they can relax."

Presenter Nick Knowles said: "We want to keep talking about Shaun. This lot are family for life. It's fair to say you have a bigger family. Thank you, you guys have been amazing."

The programme will be shown in the next series of DIY SOS.

