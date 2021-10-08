Diwali is set to light up the streets of Northampton again — here's how it looked last time back in 2019

Diwali celebrations will light up Northampton town centre again in 2021.
Covid-19 forced the annual festival to 'go virtual' 12 months ago. But this year's spectacular procession will go ahead on October 30, marking the start of a five day festival of lights celebrated by millions of Hindus, Sikhs and Jains across the world celebrating the triumph of light over darkness.
Here's a reminder of 2019 when the spectacular procession last wound its way through the streets with its array of dancers, drummers and pedal-powered puppets.
