The spectacular Diwali festival of lights returns to Northampton town centre later this month

Diwali is set to light up the streets of Northampton again — here's how it looked last time back in 2019

Spectacular festival had to go 'virtual' last year

By Kevin Nicholls
Friday, 8th October 2021, 10:43 am
Updated Friday, 8th October 2021, 10:44 am

Diwali celebrations will light up Northampton town centre again in 2021.

Covid-19 forced the annual festival to 'go virtual' 12 months ago. But this year's spectacular procession will go ahead on October 30, marking the start of a five day festival of lights celebrated by millions of Hindus, Sikhs and Jains across the world celebrating the triumph of light over darkness.

Here's a reminder of 2019 when the spectacular procession last wound its way through the streets with its array of dancers, drummers and pedal-powered puppets.

1.

2019 marked the 19th annual Diwali celebrations for Northampton

Photo Sales

2.

The event is organised by the Indian Hindu Welfare Organisation and supported by the local council

Photo Sales

3.

The procession is joined by hundreds of residents and children carrying lights and lanterns

Photo Sales

4.

The annual festival of Lights celebrations will take centre stage in Northampton on October 30 this year

Photo Sales
NorthamptonCovid-19Sikhs
Next Page
Page 1 of 3