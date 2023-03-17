A dispersal order has been put in place for the whole of Northamptonshire, until 8.15am on Saturday (March 18), following ‘anti-social behaviour’ at an unauthorised car meet this evening (Friday).

Northamptonshire Police issued the Section 34 order following reports of anti-social driving at Sixfields in Northampton, after more than 40 vehicles descended on a public car park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Action was taken following reports of vehicles performing ‘dangerous’ manoeuvres and being driven erratically.

Police file picture

The dispersal order has been put in place until 8.15am tomorrow (Saturday, March 18). It means that Police can disperse people congregating in groups of three or more in any public car park in the whole of Northamptonshire.

Under the Section 34 order, participants in attendance at Sixfields have been ordered not to gather in a public car park and to ensure the anti-social behaviour is not displaced, they have also been directed to the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspector Andy Maher of Northamptonshire Police said: “This type of behaviour not only causes concerns for our local communities but is simply unacceptable and dangerous. The consequences when things go wrong can be devastating and life-changing for those involved or left behind.

“We will not tolerate any anti-social behaviour and will use every tool at our disposal to disrupt those involved to move people on to prevent further incidents, however, we are aware this could displace the issue.

“We would therefore encourage our local communities to help by reporting this to us. Ideally, we do not want to seize vehicles or issue fixed penalty notices, but we will not hesitate to take robust and appropriate action against those who continue to drive their vehicles in an anti-social, careless, or dangerous manner.”

Section 34 of the Anti-Social Crime and Policing Act 2014 gives officers the power ‘to direct a person who has committed, or is likely to commit, anti-social behaviour to leave a specified area and not return for a specified period of up to 48 hours’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad