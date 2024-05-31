Disciplinary panel looking into 'whopping lies' by Northamptonshire Chief Constable Nick Adderley accused of bias

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The panel tasked with deciding whether Northamptonshire’s Chief Constable Nick Adderley is guilty of gross misconduct has retired – not to consider its findings, but to decide if they should recuse themselves after accusations of ‘bias’.

The hearing, that should have been over in three days, had been dragged into a fourth after multiple legal interventions which saw late evidence challenged then admitted.

Today the three-man independent panel of legally qualified chair Callum Cowx, former Chief Constable of Merseyside Police Andy Cooke and member James Maund waited to find out if a key witness was prepared to give evidence to the hearing, while Mr Cowx said he would use the time for other matters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the use of time turned out to be a ‘depth charge’ of questions that may have scuppered the proceedings.

Chief Constable Nick Adderley with inset top picture Callum Cowx and below Matthew Holdcroft/National World

Since Mr Adderley had declined to give evidence to the panel in person, Mr Cowx told the hearing the questions he would have put to the Chief Constable and invited him once again to speak.

Going through his notes one by one, Mr Cowx pointed out nearly a dozen alleged discrepancies between Mr Adderley’s navy service record and other evidence in a bundle before the panel.

They included that Mr Adderley had ‘lumped together’ his Royal Navy service with his time in the Sea Cadets, that Mr Adderley did not have the minimum academic requirements – English Language O Level or A Levels that would have been needed for education claims made in job applications – and that Mr Adderley was in charge of a sea boat crew to tow a stricken frigate when he didn’t have the qualification.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Adderley (in uniform) arrives at the hearing/National World

He said: “In my experience under no circumstance would an acting able seaman or acting able seaman be entrusted with that responsibility. He would not have been a coxswain. That would have been given to a much more senior person. I do not see a sea boat coxswain qualification on his record.”

For each point, Mr Cowx referred to Mr Adderley’s CV claims comparing them with the reality of his official service record. Addressing the hearing – attended by members of the media, three members of the public and a number of Mr Adderley’s supporters – Mr Cowx used his own experience in the Royal Navy to examine the points he had wished to raise.

It was after a break in proceedings, to allow efforts to track down a journalist who could have evidence for the hearing, that Mr Matthew Holdcroft, defending the Chief Constable, applied to the panel members to recuse themselves due to the ‘depth charge’ of ‘biased’ evidence put before the hearing.

Nick Adderley wearing the disputed medals at the Police Bravery Awards/Police Federation

Arguing that Mr Cowx had a ‘concluded view on the matter’, Mr Holdcroft said: “Members of the public have approached me saying that you are not conducting these proceedings fairly. It is the strongest possible indication that the fair-minded and independent observer would form the view that the panel is biased – and they must recuse themselves."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After listening patiently to Mr Holdcroft, the sometimes open-mouthed Mr Cowx then invited tJohn Beggs, KC counsel for the Police, Fire Crime Commissioner (PFCC) to speak.

Mr Beggs, at times with his head in his hands, put forward a counter argument saying Mr Adderley had told ‘whopping lies’ including claiming to be a military negotiator in Haiti – a country where he had never visited.

Addressing the panel, he said: “If this case is proven, it will inevitably end Mr Adderley’s career. The intense efforts to remove you are the fear that you will bring a very helpful expertise to the table. This is an assiduous attempt to get this panel to never come to a conclusion. This is a tactic to attack the panel to put off the ‘evil day’.”

Responding to Mr Beggs and the 11 points raised by Mr Cowx, Mr Holdcroft referenced Ian Fleming, the writer who created fictional Navy Commander James Bond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Holdcroft said: “Once is happenstance. Twice is coincidence. Three times is enemy action – and at eleven – what would Bond make of that?”

With the application to recuse the panel to be decided by the panel themselves, using transcripts yet to be prepared from recordings of the hearing, the proceedings were adjourned until June 20.