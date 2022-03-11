A Northampton day care service director who works with older adults has been deemed “exceptional” by the British Citizen Awards.

Fern Overton, who runs Affinity Day Care (community interest company), was awarded a ‘Certificate of Recognition’ by the awards after nominations praised her “determination and passion” in setting up the service during the pandemic.

Fern, who has been providing care services in the county for 15 years, was devastated when, at the height of the pandemic, many face-to-face services for older adults were withdrawn.

Fern Overton.

In December 2020, Fern opened Affinity Day Care at St. Luke's Community Centre in Duston, after sourcing and funding, a venue, transport and staff.

Welcoming six clients on their first day, demand soared, and in just six weeks, the service had filled 50 weekly places. More than a year on, there are now around 135 weekly places filled.

Steven Peters, who was one of the people who nominated Fern, said: “Fern’s contribution has had a huge positive impact on the community as it has enabled those in later life to continue to receive the vital care they need.”

Not content with one service, Fern and the team also opened a specialist dementia care facility catering to individuals with high dependency needs.

Mike Faulkner, The British Citizen Award group director said in a letter to Fern: “Your Certificate of Recognition marks the positive impact you have made.

“It is activities such as yours which make life in UK communities so rewarding for many and you should be justifiably proud.”

Fern has big plans for the coming months. The Affinity family will be taking part in Northampton Carnival in June, they are also planning a fashion show and a celebration for the Queen’s Jubilee.

Fern Overton, director of Affinity Day Care C.I.C. said: “Every bit of recognition for what we’re doing is lovely and this certificate made me very emotional.

“The achievement was a team effort, and I couldn’t have done any of it without Ali, my fantastic staff, drivers and volunteers. This recognition is as much for them too.

“I also want to thank our clients, or as we like to call them, ‘friends’, at Affinity for bringing so much happiness and giving me the motivation I need to keep improving and expanding the service.”

Fern is also determined to open a service in South Northants so that even more older adults can be supported.