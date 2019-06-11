Different e-fit image released after second Northampton indecent exposure incident

A separate e-fit picture has been issued today in relation to a second indecent exposure in St Crispin, Northampton.

At around 6.35pm on Monday, April 22, a man exposed himself to a girl in South Meadow Road, Northampton, before running off.

Do you know this man?

A police spokeswoman said: "The suspect is described as a black man in his late 20s, of medium build, short black hair, wearing dark jeans and a navy zip-up hoodie, worn with the hood up."

Anyone who recognises the man pictured should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or call Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.