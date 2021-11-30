Diesel spill gridlocks Northampton ring road during morning rush-hour

One lane coned off on Mereway, approaching Queen Eleanor roundabout

By Kevin Nicholls
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 9:19 am
Diesel on the road surface at Mereway on Tuesday morning

Rush-hour traffic is gridlocked around Northampton after a diesel spill.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Drivers are being told to avoid Mereway with one lane coned off approaching the Queen Eleanor roundabout on Tuesday morning (November 30).

Traffic is tailing back to the Tesco roundabout, with sensors showing little movement for drivers heading into town from Towcester and out of town on Towcester Road from Far Cotton.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said engineers from Northants Highways are on route to clear up the spill but advised drivers to steer clear of the area.

NorthamptonDriversTescoNorthamptonshire Police