Diesel spill gridlocks Northampton ring road during morning rush-hour
One lane coned off on Mereway, approaching Queen Eleanor roundabout
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 9:19 am
Rush-hour traffic is gridlocked around Northampton after a diesel spill.
Drivers are being told to avoid Mereway with one lane coned off approaching the Queen Eleanor roundabout on Tuesday morning (November 30).
Traffic is tailing back to the Tesco roundabout, with sensors showing little movement for drivers heading into town from Towcester and out of town on Towcester Road from Far Cotton.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said engineers from Northants Highways are on route to clear up the spill but advised drivers to steer clear of the area.