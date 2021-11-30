Diesel on the road surface at Mereway on Tuesday morning

Rush-hour traffic is gridlocked around Northampton after a diesel spill.

Drivers are being told to avoid Mereway with one lane coned off approaching the Queen Eleanor roundabout on Tuesday morning (November 30).

Traffic is tailing back to the Tesco roundabout, with sensors showing little movement for drivers heading into town from Towcester and out of town on Towcester Road from Far Cotton.