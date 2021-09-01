Did you witness Kettering burglary attempt?
The attempted burglary took place in the early hours of August 24
A burglar left empty handed after a failed attempt to break into a home in Kettering.
The incident in Orchard Crescent took place at 2am on Tuesday, August 24, and Northants Police would like to speak to anyone who saw or knows anything about the incident to get in touch.
A spokesman for Northants Police said "Police officers are appealing for witnesses after an attempted residential burglary in Orchard Crescent, Kettering.
"The incident took place at about 2am on Tuesday, August 24, when the offender/s attempted to gain access via a ground floor window using an unknown instrument.
"Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area between 2am and 3am.
"Anyone who may have any information regarding this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 21000500214."