Did you witness Kettering burglary attempt?

A burglar left empty handed after a failed attempt to break into a home in Kettering.

The incident in Orchard Crescent took place at 2am on Tuesday, August 24, and Northants Police would like to speak to anyone who saw or knows anything about the incident to get in touch.

A spokesman for Northants Police said "Police officers are appealing for witnesses after an attempted residential burglary in Orchard Crescent, Kettering.

File picture

"The incident took place at about 2am on Tuesday, August 24, when the offender/s attempted to gain access via a ground floor window using an unknown instrument.

"Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area between 2am and 3am.