A housing developer has responded to a furious retired pensioner’s concerns of a “vile poo smell” coming from an estate in Northampton.

A pensioner in Riverstone Way, Hunsbury Meadows has slammed Futures Housing Group over a “vile smell” coming from its housing development in Hunsbury Meadows.

The development on Upton Valley Way East was completed in March this year and is home to 34 properties including nine shared ownership, 15 rent to buys, and 10 "affordable" rent homes. The project has received funds from the government's housing committee.

However, the pensioner says he has had the “summer of poo” due to issues with a sewage pumping station on site.

The resident said: “It was a great relief when the development finished, I thought this will be my first summer since I retired that I would be able to enjoy my garden. Unfortunately, this was not the case. It has been the summer of poo.

“Since March, on a daily basis, we have been getting a strong smell of sewerage… it was determined that the smell was generated by the pumping station that was installed on the development.

“We have had visitors and when sat in the garden twice we had to go indoors as the smell was disgusting. We should not have to sit in our house with the windows closed because your development's sewage pumping station is not fit for its purpose."

Futures Housing Group responded to the resident saying it is aware of the issue.

Paul Fawcett of Futures Housing Group said: “We are aware of the issues and apologise to those affected. In recent weeks we have thoroughly cleaned out the septic tank and associated pipes. We have also adjusted the pumping equipment which should empty the tank more frequently and we hope that together these measures will solve the problem.