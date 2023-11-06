Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A developer has given a fresh update on construction work at an ‘abandoned’ housing estate in Northampton.

Residents in Kingsthorpe, and those driving through, will have seen what looks like an abandoned housing estate on the Welford Road, opposite Buckton Fields.

There has been little progress on site for many months now after the site's house builders, Taylor French, went into liquidation in 2022.

According to plans, once complete, the site is set to be home to 41 social houses which will comprise 10 social rent properties, 15 shared ownership properties and 16 rent to buy properties.

This newspaper got in touch with developers Future Housing Group on Monday (November 6).

A Future Housing Group spokesman said: "Work is forging ahead and we’ve just finalised funding for the last phase of works. This will include completing the road, some necessary drainage work, final snagging on the homes and landscaping. Contracts have been signed for the work to be done and we hope all will be completed by Spring 2024.”