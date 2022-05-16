'Devastated' family of young lady, 18, who died in 'first date' 87mph Northamptonshire car crash speaks out after driver found to be 46 times over drug-drive limit

Left to right: Brother Samuel, mother Diana, Annabelle and dad Nick

The 'devastated' family of a young lady, 18, who died in a car crash while on a first date with a man, 26, have paid tribute to their 'angel' and spoken out about the 'unbearable' facts surrounding her death.

The inquest into the death of former Abbeyfield School pupil Annabelle Lovell, from Roade, took place on Wednesday, May 4 at The Guildhall in Northampton town centre.

Annabelle was the front seat passenger in a grey BMW 3 series that crashed into a Volkswagen ID4 on the A5 between Potterspury and Paulerspury at around 9pm on Monday, August 2. The driver, 26-year-old Benjamin Teague, also died at the scene.

Annabelle's family have set up a tribute to their 'angel' daughter in their living room

The inquest heard how Mr Teague had a reading of 80mg of alcohol per 100milliletres of blood, which is the minimum drink drive limit, and 93.5mg of cannabis per 100 millilitres of blood, which is 46 times over the drug-drive limit.

Reacting to the inquest, Annabelle's family said: "We are shocked, disgusted and feel physically sick to learn that not only was Mr Teague's alcohol reading 80mg in 100ml of blood, but he was also 46 times over the the legal limit for cannabis and driving way over the speed limit and on the wrong side of the road.

"It's unbearable to think he was driving at approximately 100mph and overtaking a lorry moments before the crash.

"It is difficult for us to accept that this was their first date and that she had left home excited at the prospect of meeting this man who never brought her home.

Annabelle with her youngest brother Samuel

"Her death has left her friends and family devastated."

Paying tribute to their daughter, Diana Lovell said Annabelle was a ‘loving and caring’ daughter.

The heartbroken mother said: "Annabelle was a loving, caring daughter. We miss her dearly. Not one day or minutes go by where I don't think of her or say her name.

"She did like to test my patience very often but deep down she knew I just wanted the best for her. I miss her terribly.

Annabelle as a baby

"You’re always on our minds and forever in our hearts. Sleep tight my beautiful angel. We love you forever, Annabelle."

In a statement, the family paid tribute to Annabelle together.

It reads: “Annabelle had four siblings: Karl, Darren, Kerry and Samuel. She got on well with her brothers and her big sister Kerry, who she loved a lot.

"As a big sister, Annabelle looked out for her youngest brother Samuel.

Annabelle's friends and family

"She was very close to her dad. They could talk about anything and everything.

"Annabelle had loads of her friends, I mean loads! She was a very sociable and popular girl. Her best friend was Sonny, who was always there for her. Molly and Amy were also good friends and they were all there for each other, too.

"Annabelle had one very special four-legged friend called Millie, they were inseparable, they did everything together.

"Annabelle loved her life. Her dream was to go and work abroad. She did successfully enter on to a TV show and was going to go in September 2021.

"We will never see Annabelle get married or have children because that has been taken away from us because of a selfish, dangerous driver."