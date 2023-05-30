Determined man cycled 1,200 miles in just 15 days for Northampton Hope Centre

A determined man cycled 1,200 miles in 15 days in aid of the Northampton Hope Centre, to contribute to their work supporting those experiencing hardship.

Samuel Payne took on Britain’s most iconic bike ride from the most North Easterly point, John O’Groats, to the most South Westerly point, Land’s End – which he began on May 2.

Despite being a keen cyclist, Sam knew the consecutive days would “test his limits” as he travelled on his own, carried everything he needed on his bike, and stayed in basic accommodation at the end of each day.

Sam had always wanted to complete the ‘Jogle’ challenge and as the trip drew closer and he was solidifying his plans, the work of the Hope Centre was brought to his attention.

After exchanging a smile with someone filling up their car with bags of food to be handed out to those in need, Sam knew he needed to do something to help them in the vital work they do.

He said: “I wanted to keep the momentum and passion alive by attaching the work of the Hope Centre to my trip.

“The closer it got, the more the challenge became about the charity and not about my goals.

“Doing the ride to raise money for the Hope Centre changed the whole trip for me. It changed how I interacted with people and aligned nicely with how I feel about people having to choose between heating and eating.”

Sam’s route planning began in October last year, when he mapped out the National Cycle Network roads and paths he would take.

Though completing the challenge to raise money was the most important thing, Sam wanted to make the most of seeing Britain at the same time – so ensured he travelled on quiet roads, gated paths and disused railways with scenic views.

He slowly wound up his training ahead of May by adding weight to his bike, doing longer distances consistently, and practising on different types of ground as he knew he would encounter gravelled paths.

The keen cyclist made the most of seeing the country on his travels.

Sam, from the Kingsley and Abington area, said: “Nothing can prepare you for the 15 days back to back. I’ve never done anything like that before.”

Since completing the cycle, Sam says retelling the story makes him realise just how much of a trip it was.

He completed more than 450,000 turns of his bike pedals and cycled the same altitude as climbing Mount Everest three times.

“It was incredible,” Sam added.

Though he recalls “high days” when he extended the time he spent on his bike to take detours and see more of the country, there was one day that was a particular challenge.

While travelling through the Lake District, Sam described the day as “miserable” and likened his shoes to “paddling pools”.

“Everything was wet through and I was travelling along gritty paths,” Sam said. “It was a real battle and the longest day of the trip.

“But everything is condensed when compared to what others are going through.”

When asked if the thought of the Hope Centre kept him pushing through the tough moments, Sam said: “Unbelievably so.

“If I was just doing it for myself, I wouldn’t have felt half of the drive I did.

“It took me to some really difficult mental places when I was struggling, but having the Hope Centre in my mind – like someone skipping a meal or sitting in a cold house – made it disappear.”

Sam’s fundraising total stands at nearly £2,700, which he described as “incredible”.

What has “blown him away” most about taking on the challenge for charity is everyone’s generosity.

He says people engage with you on a different level as a solo traveller, and they could not wait to chip in when they knew he was doing it for the Hope Centre.

Whether it was a cash donation, offering him a place to stay, or feeding him to keep him fuelled, Sam was inundated with “fantastic offers” to help him reach his end goal.

When the Hope Centre found out Sam was fundraising for them, they were “honoured” to help him as much as they could and get him the exposure he deserved.

In the coming weeks, he will be paying the centre a visit for a look around and meet the regular individuals who use the services on offer – as a way of thanking him for his hard work.

The Hope Centre continues to offer food, warmth and support to those facing hardship, as well as practical support so they can begin to help themselves.

To put into perspective just how much of a difference Sam’s fundraising efforts will make, £4 pays for a HandUp food parcel for a day, £10 supports a homeless person with daily food and a welfare pack, and £30 buys a weekly essentials food box for a family using the Hope Food Club.

“Eating regular, nutritious meals on the bike is important and having a warm place to go at the end can keep spirits up,” Sam’s fundraising page reads. “These simple privileges are taken for granted in our everyday lives.”

When asked if he plans to do more fundraising in the future, Sam jokingly said his joint needs a rest and he thanks Ibuprofen and black coffee for getting him through the trip – but says to “watch this space”.