Detectives' video clue after thief steals Seat Leon following Northampton break-in
Vehicle taken after keys pinched from house in Dallington area
Monday, 14th March 2022, 12:28 pm
Updated
Monday, 14th March 2022, 12:30 pm
Detectives investigating a Northampton break-in have released footage taken from a security camera which they believe shows the thief stalking the area.
Officers say a passport and car keys were taken from a house in Brecon Street, in the Dallington area of town, between 7pm and 10pm on February 2.
The car, a black Seat Leon, was also later stolen.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said: "We are asking anyone with information to call 101 using incident number: 22000115447."