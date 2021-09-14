Detectives quiz 22-year-old man over Thrapston stabbing

Detectives have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with a stabbing in Thrapston last week.

The victim, aged 37, was walking over the bridge in Bridge Street towards Islip when he was attacked from behind on September 5.

He sustained a knife wound in his hip as a result of the attack.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with a stabbing in Thrapston

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed on Tuesday (September 14): "A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the investigation and remains in police custody.

"Extra policing patrols are underway in the area for community reassurance and anyone with concerns is encouraged to speak to officers.