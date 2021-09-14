Detectives quiz 22-year-old man over Thrapston stabbing
Police are still appealing for information over incident on September 5
Detectives have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with a stabbing in Thrapston last week.
The victim, aged 37, was walking over the bridge in Bridge Street towards Islip when he was attacked from behind on September 5.
He sustained a knife wound in his hip as a result of the attack.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed on Tuesday (September 14): "A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the investigation and remains in police custody.
"Extra policing patrols are underway in the area for community reassurance and anyone with concerns is encouraged to speak to officers.
"Anyone with information about the incident who has yet to contact officers is asked to call 101 regarding incident number 21000516295."