Detectives hunting 41-year-old Northampton woman following village break-in
Police plea for information over suspect's whereabouts
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 9:52 am
Detectives investigating a village break-in are hunting a 41-year-old Northampton woman.
Officers say Lisa Bishop is wanted in connection with the burglary in Gardeners View in Hardingstone.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Anyone who sees Bishop, or has information which could help locate her, should call 101 using incident number 21000312170."