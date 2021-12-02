Detectives hunting 41-year-old Northampton woman following village break-in

Police plea for information over suspect's whereabouts

By Kevin Nicholls
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 9:52 am

Detectives investigating a village break-in are hunting a 41-year-old Northampton woman.

Officers say Lisa Bishop is wanted in connection with the burglary in Gardeners View in Hardingstone.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Anyone who sees Bishop, or has information which could help locate her, should call 101 using incident number 21000312170."

Lisa Bishop is wanted in connection with a Hardingstone burglary