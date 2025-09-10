Delays on A45 near Wellingborough as police, fire and air ambulance attends scene

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious incident on the A45 in Wellingborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reports of a serious incident have resulted in significant delays on the A45 near Wellingborough this afternoon (Wednesday, September 10).

Police, multiple fire engines and the air ambulance are in the area, with reports saying that the road has been closed from the McDonald’s roundabout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northants Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “The A45 is currently closed in both directions at Wellingborough, between the Wilby Way roundabout and the junction for Turnells Mill Lane near Tesco.

Emergency services are on the scene

“This is due to a road traffic collision involving one vehicle on the eastbound carriageway. The westbound carriageway has also been closed to allow an air ambulance to land.

“We currently have four fire engines at the scene. We are asking commuters to find an alternative route while we assist the ambulance and police at this incident.”

The incident was reported to Northamptonshire Police at 1.30pm today (September 10). Officers remain at the scene, however the slip road on the westbound carriageway has been opened to helped ease the traffic, which has built up.

Drivers can expect severe delays and are advised to take an alternative route where possible.