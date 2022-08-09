Delays for drivers heading towards Northampton after three-car shunt on Nene Valley Way

Drivers heading into Northampton faced delays on the A45 Nene Valley Way after reports of a three-vehicle crash during rush hour on Tuesday morning (August 9).
Multiple travel agencies warned of queues westbound from the Riverside retail park back to Earls Barton at around 8.30am.
Reports say one lane is blocked blocked between the Great Billing Interchange and the A43 Lumbertubs Way following a collision with delays of up to 20 minutes for drivers heading towards town and the M1 from Wellingborough.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed three vehicles were involved in the shunt but there were no reports of injuries.