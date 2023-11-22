“Discover an array of enchanted light installations with a brand-new trail experience that spans throughout the stunning woodland, walled garden and grounds of Delapre Abbey”

Delapre Abbey’s “enchanted” Winter Light Trail is set to return to Northampton this week, with the opening taking place on Friday (November 24).

The event promises 30 percent more lighting installations and more interactive elements for children throughout the “new and improved” route.

The “illuminated woodland trail” will run from this Friday until December 31 at the historic venue, which means there will be five weeks to enjoy the all new route for 2023.

“Discover an array of enchanted light installations with a brand-new trail experience that spans throughout the stunning woodland, walled garden and grounds of Delapre Abbey,” said the organisers.

They also promise there will be a “great selection” of local, independent food vendors, an Apres Ski bar and kids funfair attractions – to keep all the family happy and entertained.

Delapre Abbey says this year’s experience will include “huge new feature pieces” to enjoy as visitors wander through the trail, with the “cosy, indoor ski lodge bar” offering a great round off to the trip.

At last year’s event, attendees were greeted with a bar and outdoor seating area adorned with fairy lights as they entered the Abbey’s grounds.

There will be a “great selection” of local, independent food vendors, an Apres Ski bar and kids funfair attractions – to keep all the family happy and entertained. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Surrounding the mini seating area were cosy mini chalets, where guests could enjoy a mulled wine, winter warmer or Christmas cocktail.

The trail spanned across 1.25 miles of woodland, as visitors were invited to wander through the sparkling tree lines flooded in colour, tunnels of light, soundscapes and larger-than-life illuminations.

Off peak visits are on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. During this time, adult tickets are priced at £15 each, both children and seniors are £13 each, and a family ticket is £52.

Peak visits are on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. During this time, adult tickets are priced at £17 each, both children and seniors are £15 each, and a family ticket is £60.

Family tickets include two adults and two children. Child tickets apply to anyone aged between two and 15 years old. Senior tickets apply to anyone aged 60 and above.