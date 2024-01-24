Delapre Abbey CEO shares 2024 is set to be ‘pivotal’ for the historic house boasting 900 years of history

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The CEO of Delapre Abbey has shared that 2024 is set to be a “pivotal year” for the historic house, which boasts 900 years of “exciting and turbulent history”.

Richard Clinton was first appointed as chief executive of the Abbey in February 2020, unbeknown to what was to come over the years to follow.

He began in the role two months on from his appointment, which followed previous positions at the Royal & Derngate and The Culture Trust Luton.

As a trustee of the Abbey for two years before becoming chief executive, Richard made his passion for the importance of nurturing accessible culture and heritage known to the Northampton community.

“2024 is going to be a pivotal year for Delapre Abbey Preservation Trust as we really want to see the development of the stables pushed forward,” Richard told the Chronicle & Echo.

With £4.5 to £5 million set to be spent on the project in its entirety, Richard says they will be focused on making a “good start” this year to “unlock the benefits of the site”.

The development will see a number of stables repurposed, to put them to good use among the community while preserving their heritage. A lot of research and planning has already taken place to determine their use.

The courtyard near the stables will become a small events space and a “destination in itself” – hosting arts and crafts markets, for example.

It is also set to be a “busy year” with events and exhibitions, particularly in May when the sports themed exhibitions linking in with the Olympics will begin.

A number of favourites will also be returning – including Summertime Live, the dinosaur experience for the first time since 2022, and the usual spring, Easter, Halloween and Christmas family programmes.

The Delapre Abbey team will soon announce the launch of the food and drink festival, with a “brilliant” partner they look forward to revealing.

2024 marks the second year since Delapre Abbey took its catering in-house. Though it has been “challenging” with staffing and increasing costs, Richard is proud of how the team has grown and what they have achieved.

“We want to grow and focus on the customer experience,” he said. “And make it a special place for people to come.”

When asked what the main hope for Delapre Abbey in 2024 is, Richard circled back round to the stables project.

Though it is subject to raising enough funds and the plans being approved – as they are now in the pre-planning process – the CEO is “really pleased” with how it is panning out.

Richard said: “The architects have taken on board that we want it to be a space people feel welcome and happy in. It’s really going to set the standard of heritage architecture in Northampton.”

Having described the current stables as a “dilapidated part of the estate”, Richard says that the 12 months of construction will mark a “really exciting period for the Abbey”.

“It’ll be a community space at the centre, filled with activity,” he added. “We want to develop our award-winning wellbeing programme further.”

When asked what message he wanted to send about the importance of continuing to support Delapre Abbey in 2024, Richard said: “We wouldn’t be here without support.”

Now they cater in-house, every purchase made at Delapre Abbey goes back into the Preservation Trust – to enhance the experience for the community.

Without the support of the public, Delapre Abbey would not be in a position to offer free annual pass benefits and discounted tickets to just under 3,000 local households – nor continue to develop their wellbeing programme.

The Abbey grew its collection with an additional sword last year, as a result of public contributions to the £15,000 needed.

“It was a heartening moment,” said Richard. “We saw the sense of public support. We’re grateful and it’s really pleasing to see.

“On hard days, that’s what makes us strive to make a place people feel proud of – and safe and welcome to be in. Heritage sites haven’t always been those spaces, and the more groups we engage with the better.”

Richard shared the wide range of individuals who utilise Delapre Abbey – from those who host special days like weddings and christenings, to those who celebrate the festive season with them at the annual light trail and Father Christmas experience.

One mature individual, who Richard described as previously being “isolated and frail”, became more confident in engaging with others and more steady on their feet as a result of the wellbeing programme.

“It changed their life for the better,” said Richard, who says that is just one of the reasons why they were intent on developing the programme.

“With more than 900 years of history, we need to ensure these heritage sites are used for the community benefit. We hear when it makes a difference and when we’ve got work to do.”

Richard says it is “feedback and honesty” that helps them progress. They already know they need to introduce improved changing facilities, a dog wash for dog walkers, and cycle storage.

On a final note, Richard shared this poignant message: “Despite the uncertain headwinds that exist in everyone’s lives, Northampton definitely feels like it's progressing.