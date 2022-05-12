Defibrillator installed at Age UK day centre in Northampton thanks to mason donation

A potentially life-saving defibrillator has been installed at an Age UK day centre in Northampton.

Around 200 people visit the William and Patricia Venton Centre in York Road every week and Age UK Northamptonshire has felt that a defibrillator should be located in the building for a long time.

The charity says the funds to do this were not available, so bosses appealed to local masons - The Provincial Grand Charity of Northamptonshire & Huntingdonshire.

On April 25 the Provincial Grand Charity handed over the defibrillator to Age UK Northamptonshire.

The group created a grant of £1,300 to enable Age UK to buy an automated defibrillator.

Provincial Grand Charity steward Gerry Crawford said: “We are very happy to fund the purchase of the defibrillator for Age UK Northamptonshire because the Provincial Grand Charity is all about supporting the local community.

“We raise funds precisely so that we can support this kind of community project and we have been very impressed by the work that Age UK Northamptonshire does in the county.”

Paul Bertin, chair of the Age UK Northamptonshire’s board of trustees added: “We cannot thank them enough.”

Sales and marketing manager for the charity Roger Harris was the driving force behind the charity acquiring the defibrillator, having had personal experience of being with a work colleague who suffered a heart attack and would have benefited from a defibrillator being available.