Dedicated volunteer who set up community centre with long-lasting legacy honoured with Rose of Northamptonshire

A volunteer, who has dedicated decades of his life to a community in Northampton and set up a community centre, has been honoured with a Rose of Northamptonshire.

Patrick Sweeney was invited to a tea party at Northampton Museum and Art Gallery, hosted by the Northamptonshire Community Foundation, on June 3, where he was presented with his award, after he was nominated by a number of people, including former councillor Imran Chowdhury.

The 71-year-old says he was “shocked”, but “so proud” to receive the award. Although, when speaking to Chronicle & Echo, he made it abundantly clear that the certificate was not just for him - it is also for the other men who were involved in setting up the community centre and all the people that helped them along the way.

Pat’s years of relentless dedication to volunteering began in 1970/1971, shortly after he moved onto the then-new Briar Hill estate, where there was “nothing to do”.

Patrick Sweeney being presented with his Rose of Northamptonshire award.

At age 17 - alongside three other young men aged 16 or 17 - Pat took it into his own hands to create a community hub, which would go on to leave a lasting legacy, remains the heart of the community 50 years later and would lead to him being honoured with this award.

Pat, who worked in construction until he retired, said: “Getting the award was like thanking us all - it’s not just for me. I was the one whose name was put on the certificate but it belongs to all of us.”

The idea for the community centre, back in the early seventies, first started when a shop called Ace Discount closed down and left behind an empty unit. The four lads - Pat, Alan East, Pete Mitchell and Reggie Austin - asked the newly formed residents’ association if they could start a youth club in the empty shop. It first started with two nights a week, but more and more people turned up so it then grew into additional discos.

In the end, the youth club outgrew the former shop so Pat and his pals asked the council if they could use an old milk shed. This was agreed and the community centre was born, which led to more activities, such as bingo, mystery tours, Halloween parties, Christmas events, hiring the hall out for functions, trips to the farm during school holidays, trips to the coast and so much more.

Pat was honoured for all his hard work in setting up Briar Hill Community Centre.

Pat says people flocked to the community centre because they wanted to “enjoy themselves”. Visitors even started coming from other areas too, such as Far Cotton, Delapre and Duston.

“The community just drew everyone in,” Pat added.

“Kids would talk about it in school and people would think ‘I want a piece of that’.

“Everything we did was for the community. It was based on what we were doing. We came up with ideas and if we wanted it then most other people would want it too. That’s how it took off.”

The football team Pat set up when he saw a demand for it.

Alan East added: “We worked hard to get it going and we were all enthusiastic about it.”

The pair recall starting a tuck shop with a box of crisps and two bottles of pop, with cups donated from a factory in Far Cotton. But they kept going and grew the tuck shop so they eventually made enough money for the committee to help financially. They also recall starting the discos with just a mono record player and a mic connected to a guitar amp.

Although they started with not much, with an abundance of ideas and passion, they were able to grow the centre into an important part of the community, where the community spirit was clear, as Pat and Alan also spoke about one Christmas party when they hosted a post box and more than 200 cards were sent to DJs and volunteers.

Pat went on to become chairman of the housing association in the late seventies, during which time, he helped with plans to extend the community centre. The extension led to a lot more functions and a lot more people using the facility, which was all down to the hard work of the four lads, who became almost like local celebrities, as they were often stopped for a chat when walking around the estate.

To this day, Briar Hill Community Centre is still thriving. Pat visited a couple of weeks ago and was pleased to see clothes donations and a food bank ongoing.

He said: “I felt wonderful. To go down there at the age of 71 and to see what the volunteers are still doing - I was just in awe.

“If it had not been for all those people all those years ago, it wouldn’t still be there today.

“It showed the community spirit we had back then was still there.

“I feel proud because what the four of us started has created a legacy that will go on long after we are gone.”

If Pat had not done enough for the community, in the eighties he also set up a football team for Briar Hill as he realised there was a lot of interest in it and a demand for it. In the three to four years the team played, they won an impressive five trophies.

Years later, he also got a plaque put up in the centre in memory of Shaun Payne, who left Briar Hill at the age of 16 to become a champion jockey. Pat says the plaque reminds children who go into the community centre that people from their area have achieved great things.

Reflecting on the awards ceremony, Pat said it was a “lovely day” where he got to chat to the Mayor and the new council leader.

Pat was also keen to thank other members of the community who helped along the way, including: Liz Austin, Mr and Mrs Bason, Jim Smith and his family and Anna Payne.