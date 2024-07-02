Dedicated student basketball players transform Northampton park wall with impressive mural

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A team of dedicated student basketball players worked hard to transform a Northampton park wall with an impressive mural to spread an important message.

Students from Northampton International Academy (NIA), who are also members of the NN Streetballerz basketball initiative, have enhanced an area of The Racecourse.

Working alongside Marvin Kudzanai from Lemonpop Workshops and art students from NIA, the young people created a bright and positive basketball-themed design near the courts.

The project was led by NN Streetballerz, a scheme run by Basketball Northants to provide positive sporting activity, early intervention and diversionary activity for young people.

Their ‘turn up and play’ sessions are targeted at those in secondary school of any level, ability and background. Everyone is welcome and the group targets players who love to utilise the Racecourse courts.

Anna Letts, from NN Streetballerz, said: “Part of attending the sessions on Friday evenings involves wider projects and using sport or art as positive diversionary activity.

“We asked the players how they would like to improve the local area around the courts and a mural was an idea they liked – which worked well because Racecourse park ranger Vikki Maloney had previously suggested that too.

“NIA were very enthusiastic to get on board as many of our players attend that school, and they were keen to see them get involved in a community project like this.”

A planning session was held to encourage the students to think about their values and identity, and how they could express themselves through art.

“It has been brilliant to see basketball-obsessed students, who claim they don’t do art, get thoroughly involved,” said Anna, who praised funding from the National Lottery Community Grants and Northampton Town Council for making it possible.

Art teacher Jess Swain from NIA, which is part of the East Midlands Academy Trust, said: “We were very happy for our students to get involved with this project as it’s a chance for them to get creative, and improve their area for everyone in the community who visits The Racecourse.

“It’s really good to see the students working as a team outside of school on something they can be proud of. Lots of NIA students walk past this area daily, so it is great to see them taking pride in this place.”

NIA student Sandu praised the mural for adding “colour to area which was rather dark before” and said: “Everyone was determined to work as a team to get it done. Instead of vandalism, this is a piece of art done by the school community.”

Fellow student Adina says being creative helps take your mind off things, while Bilaal says the mural and NN Streetballerz discourages the next generation from getting involved in crime.

“When you come here, you can get involved in basketball and other projects and feel safe,” he said.

NN Streetballerz not only offers an informal street sport youth club and positive sporting activity, but it engages young people at risk of anti-social behaviour, knife crime and gang culture.