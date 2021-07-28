'Dedicated' Northampton employee celebrates 40 years with Roadchef

Maureen receiving her long-service award from CEO, Mark Fox

A dedicated team member at Northampton Motorway Service Area on the M1 has been recognised for her outstanding loyalty to Roadchef.

Supervisor, Maureen King, was presented with a long-service award by the company’s CEO, Mark Fox, for reaching the 40-year milestone.

Maureen, or Mo as she is commonly known by colleagues, first began her career at Roadchef over four decades ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She served customers in the cafe for two years before leaving the company for a brief period, only to return for a second stint to work in the shop. She has been a hardworking and popular member of the team at Northampton services ever since.

During her time at Roadchef, Mo has worked in a variety of customer-facing jobs around the site. She has also developed her managerial skills by climbing the ladder to become supervisor at Fresh Food Cafe and then progressing up to manager.

She has since returned to her much-loved role of supervisor again, where she enjoys being out on the shop floor serving customers alongside her fellow colleagues.

Maureen said: “I can’t quite believe it’s been 40 years. I’ve made some great friends and memories over the years and thoroughly enjoy what I do and where I work.

"Things have certainly changed a lot over the years but it’s great to be recognised and be part of a company that values its staff. I look forward to many more years with the company.”

CEO of Roadchef, Mark Fox, who presented the Long Service Award, said: “Roadchef would not be the successful company that helps de-stress and delight customers if it weren’t for dedicated people like Mo.

"Her commitment and passion for the business over the last 40 years is incredible and highlights the great working environment and work-life balance we have to offer.