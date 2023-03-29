Death of ‘passionate’ Northampton hospital healthcare assistant was ‘accidental’, inquest hears

A well-loved healthcare assistant, who worked at St Andrew’s Hospital in Northampton, did not intend to take his life, a coroner has concluded during an inquest.

Prosper Panashe Ndere, aged 25, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Alexander Court, Northampton, on Sunday, January 2, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inquest heard that Prosper had been seeing doctors at Abington Park Surgery since 2017 complaining of back pain, which was getting progressively worse. Exercises and pilates were recommended.

Prosper Panashe Ndere, aged 25, passed away unexpectedly in his Northampton home on January 2, 2022.

However, MRI scans revealed a syrinx in his spinal cord and scoliosis, although the latter was said not to be significant.

Prosper told doctors he was not happy with the physiotherapy he was undertaking and his pain caused him to drop out of his nursing degree as he was unable to concentrate properly, the inquest heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In February 2021, a doctor reported that Prosper appeared “low in mood” and he said he wants his back fixed so that he can continue his studies, the inquest heard. He said that he had “enough”.

In November 2021, Prosper described to a doctor over the phone that he is unable to focus on work and feels tired all the time. He said he does not smoke, use drugs or consume alcohol. His blood tests showed no abnormalities.

The inquest heard that Prosper had taken a mixed overdose of prescribed medication, which led to his death in January 2022.

Senior coroner, Anne Pember, concluded that Prosper’s death was accidental and it was not his intention to take his life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former CEO of St Andrew’s Healthcare, Jess Lievesley, told the Chronicle & Echo last year: “Everyone who knew and worked with Prosper was deeply shocked and saddened to hear of the sad news about his death.

“He was a committed, well-regarded and well-loved Healthcare Assistant who worked within the St Andrew’s family for five years.

“He was passionate and dedicated to his job and made a huge difference to many patient lives with his compassionate, caring approach. He will be hugely missed.”

A fundraiser was set up to raise money for Prosper to be buried in his birth country, Zimbabwe, so that he could be grieved by his father, grandparents and extended family. A total of £3,383 was raised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A colleague, who set up the fundraising page for Prosper, wrote at the time: “Prosper was a committed, well regarded and well-loved Healthcare Assistant who worked within St Andrews Healthcare and was part of the St Andrew’s work family.

“He was a passionate, dedicated young man who loved to help people and made a difference to many lives with his compassionate, caring approach, throughout his work. He brought joy to many lives, even on their darkest days.

“He loved to cook, especially for his Mum. He enjoyed reading. When not reading, he was engaging in his other love - his exercise bike. He loved to exercise and keep active. He was a loving son, who loved to spend quality family time with his mum.