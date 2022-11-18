Daventry driving instructors raised more than £600 for Children in Need by taking part in ‘Big Learner Relay’

Three driving instructors from Daventry have raised more than £600 for Children in Need by taking part in this year’s annual ‘Big Learner Relay’.

Last Thursday (November 10) saw Adrian Spires of Gunner Pass, Allan Simpson of Daventry School of Motoring, and Mark Bond of Bonds Licenced 2 Drive take part in day five of the event – which sees hundreds of instructors and pupils raise money for the cause.

The convoy began in Aberdeen on November 6 and will end in Chichester today (November 18). A Children in Need top box has been passed from car to car as the journey progressed.

Pictured is Adrian Spires, of Gunner Pass driving school, being given the Children in Need top box to lead their convoy from Weedon to Nuneaton.

Adrian was the lead of the 30-car convoy, which began at the Heart of England in Weedon and travelled to Nuneaton.

Mark said: “People’s generosity has been great, with some even donating £10 or £20 at a time during a difficult financial period. The day went really well and we were pleased at the turnout.”

The trio has also been doing a ‘sponsor a spot’ fundraiser, where spots are stuck over their cars and anyone can sign one with a donation – and this has helped them reach their £611 total.

Bonds Licenced 2 Drive has also been working in collaboration with ARL Detailing, a local car cleaning business. Every person who sponsored a spot through the driving school went into a draw to win a mini valet courtesy of the company.

