Daventry Dr Who exhibition will be out of this world

Some of the items you will be able to see

As part of the BBC’s 100th birthday celebrations, a third and final new Dr Who special will air this autumn with a new, 14th Doctor being revealed.

To celebrate, Daventry Museum will be holding a small display of Dr Who items, alongside a BBC centenary exhibition, which is opening on Saturday, September 3, from 10am to 4pm.

Are you a Dr Who fan and have a collection of your own which you would like to show off?

The display opens next month

Daventry Museum are inviting members of the public to lend their Dr Who collections and memorabilia to include in this community display.

If you have any Dr Who items that you would like to lend the museum, please contact museum officer Sophie Good by calling 01327 301246 or emailing [email protected]