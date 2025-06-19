Daughter slams Northampton General Hospital for leaving disabled mum in 'degrading' conditions

The daughter of a disabled woman being treated at Northampton General Hospital says her mum has been left in degrading conditions and denied basic care – claiming nurses ignored her, left her in soiled bedding, and missed serious symptoms.

The woman, who asked not to be named, says her 56-year-old mother has been in and out of hospital since early May with serious health complications, including an E. coli infection in her bloodstream.

The daughter said: “They wanted to send her home before even knowing if it’s cleared.”

She said the situation worsened when her mother became unresponsive and began showing signs of a stroke – which staff allegedly failed to act on for weeks.

Northampton General Hospital

She added: “We said her face was slumped. We think this is a stroke. They kept ignoring it.”

Eventually, she said, a stroke team was brought in, and her mother was left with no feeling down one side of her body.

The family says they’ve raised repeated concerns, but the level of care hasn’t improved.

She said: “She messed the bed. It’s very degrading. She presses the bell, she tells them, they just ignore her. I have seen all of this with my own eyes.”

She says that her father – who is also her mother’s full-time carer – has often had to physically move and clean her himself when staff wouldn’t step in.

She said: “We’re then told, ‘You can’t do that,’ but if you're not doing it, we’re going to have to do something.

“It’s disgusting. It’s very, very worrying.”

The daughter also described how a nurse walked away mid-conversation when they tried to raise their concerns directly.

She said: “We go in, we ask to speak to the ward sister. She then clears off out for a cigarette.”

The family say they have made formal complaints through the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and the NHS Patient Advice and Liaison Service (PALS), but nothing has changed.

She said: “We’ve tried everything but nothing gets done at all. We just don’t know what to do with any of this.”

In response, Joanne Smith, Director of Nursing at the University Hospitals of Northamptonshire, said: “Our senior nursing team have spoken to the patient and her family to discuss their concerns, which we are looking into.

"We always aim to offer the highest standards of care and take all patient concerns seriously – we are committed to listening and learning from their experiences so that we can offer the best care every time.”

But the daughter says she only began to see any attention to their concerns after coming to Chronicle and Echo.

She said: “That’s what they’re supposed to do. But they hadn’t until we took it to the press.”