Daughter pays emotional tribute to ‘selfless and special’ father who was well-known among boxing community

A daughter has paid an emotional tribute to her “selfless and special” father, who was well-known among Northampton’s boxing community and for his role as a doorman.

John Cullen passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at home on January 6, after an eight-year battle with a rare form of blood cancer.

The 78-year-old was also well-known for the size of his family, including his 14 children, 53 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Catherine Kirby, who was John’s 11th child, spoke to the Chronicle & Echo to pay tribute to her beloved father as his death has left a big hole in all of their hearts.

John was diagnosed with cancer back in 2017 and was given just 18 to 24 months to live, and he defied the odds to live until 2025.

The 78-year-old spent much of his life in Far Cotton, Northampton, as his father was a World War Two veteran who moved to the town after John was born.

John’s Irish wife moved back to Galway in 1998 and he travelled back and forth between there and Northampton until his passing.

“Anyone who knew him absolutely loved him,” said Catherine, who was blown away by the 400 social media comments on the announcement of her father’s passing.

Many praised John as being the “nicest guy they have ever met” and a true gentleman who put everyone before himself.

John was a respected boxer and Catherine says he “could have gone all the way” if it was not for starting a family and having 14 children. He took up two jobs as a scaffolder and a doorman to provide for his family.

Having coached at boxing gyms in Semilong and Far Cotton in his later years, John was well-known – and Catherine often got recognised as being one of his children. People took the time to praise his character.

“My dad was caring and selfless,” said Catherine. “The meaning of Cullen is not for oneself and that is dad to a tee. He was very, very special and I don’t know anyone else like my dad.

“His funeral was the most beautiful. You can’t take anything with you and what dad left behind is beautiful. We count our blessings that we got to have him for longer than we thought.”