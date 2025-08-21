Daughter of former Strictly star and rugby player, aged just 9, wins national dance championship

The daughter of a former Strictly Come Dancing star and a rugby player, who is only nine years old, has been named a national champion in Latin.

Mila Cohen, whose parents are Kristina Rihanoff and Ben Cohen, kickstarted her competition success last year when she was named one of the ‘juvenile soloists of the year’ in the under 12s category at the Le Classique Industry Awards.

Mila was impressively the youngest winner of the award at the Le Classique de Danse competition at Blackpool’s iconic Winter Gardens Ballroom.

Now, having trained with her mother Kristina since she founded her dance school Bespoke Ballroom back in 2019, Mila is a national champion.

The nine-year-old became the UK’s under 10s Latin champion at the prestigious closed national championship organised by Dance Promoters Association.

World-renowned dancer and judge Kristina told the Chronicle & Echo: “I’m extremely happy – not just because she’s my daughter, but she’s putting our hometown on the map.

“We worked very hard in preparation and it wasn’t a given thing. It’s a subjective sport and comes down to the judges’ opinions.

“Mila worked extremely hard, we had a plan in place, and spent hours driving to dance lessons and working together as mum and daughter. She works super hard, and has incredible work ethic and discipline for a nine-year-old.”

Kristina explained that the Dance Promoters Association puts on championships all year round, but the closed summer festival is the biggest of them all.

“It is the event of the year,” said Kristina. “People work extremely hard with no days off, competitions every weekend and private lessons to place. I’m a super proud mum.

“Mila ran onto the stage, took the trophy and was beaming from ear-to-ear. My career developed much later but I relate to what she experienced. It’s a really special feeling and assurance that you can do it.”

Mila competed in this championship last year when she was eight and although she did not win, she impressively made the finals.

As well as winning in the under 10s Latin category this year, Mila placed third in under 10s ballroom.

Having run Bespoke Ballroom for the past six years since 2019, Mila is part of the second generation of dancers who Kristina has raised – and she is passionate about the level of talent across Northampton.

Bespoke Ballroom will welcome newcomers from September, and Kristina is hopeful that more children will take ballroom dance lessons moving forward.

“We’ve proven that we have a really great school with wonderful dancers and teachers,” she said. “We give them the opportunity to learn from the very best in the business, all here in Northampton from the age of five.”

For more information on training with Kristina Rihanoff, visit Bespoke Ballroom’s website here.