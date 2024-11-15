Daughter of former Strictly star, aged 8, chosen to feature in new Sophie Ellis-Bextor music video

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The daughter of a former Strictly Come Dancing star and a rugby player was chosen to feature in a new music video for Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s single Freedom Of The Night.

Mila Cohen, who is just eight years old and recently won a prestigious national dance award, is the daughter of Kristina Rihanoff and Ben Cohen.

She was named one of the ‘juvenile soloists of the year’ in the under 12s category at the Le Classique Industry Awards, and her mother wanted to spotlight another of her daughter’s successes.

The eight-year-old has trained with her mother since she founded her dance school, Bespoke Ballroom, back in 2019.

Mila Cohen, accompanied by Matei, were among just 20 children to feature in Sophie Ellis-Bextor's latest music video for Freedom Of The Night.

Mila’s agency approached her about the opportunity to feature in the music video, along with someone from Bespoke Ballroom who could be her partner. Kristina chose nine-year-old Matei to accompany her daughter, who has trained with her over the years.

The dancer, judge and former Strictly Come Dancing professional says it was a “super exciting” time as the casting was across the whole country.

“There were 20 kids in the video but they were the only couple who danced together,” said Kristina. “They represented the ballroom world but, most importantly, they represented Northampton.”

Kristina met Sophie Ellis-Bextor years ago during her time on the hit BBC series but said she had not seen her since.

“It was wonderful to reconnect and see her again,” said Kristina. “But, more importantly, for our two local children to represent the community and talent we have. It’s inspiring for children to understand that our town has a lot of talent and we can achieve anything we want.”

For more information on training with Kristina Rihanoff, visit Bespoke Ballroom’s website here.