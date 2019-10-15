Dates for your diary as Delapré Abbey celebrates autumn and Halloween this half term

Northampton’s historic gem, Delapré Abbey, will be open every day during the October half term with an abundance of seasonal activities to keep all ages entertained.

Try your hand at welly wanging and apple bobbing at the abbey’s Autumn Fair, take a trip inside a Victorian country house on a Downton Abbey-inspired children’s trail, and watch out for fearsome creatures and ghostly apparitions from the abbey’s past at a family-friendly Halloween event.

Siobhan Cadden, the abbey’s events and bookings coordinator, said: "It’s such a fantastic time of the year and we’re looking forward to celebrating all things autumnal with you.

"We also can’t wait to see all your little monster’s costumes at our Halloween event."

The following dates for your diaries at Delapré Abbey are as follows:

- Autumn Fair

Saturday, October 26 to Sunday, November 3, from 11am to 4pm, free entry.

Celebrate the joys of this wonderful season with food, crafts, and activities for all the family, including welly wanging and apple bobbing.

- Downton at Delapré Children’s Trail

Saturday, October 26 to Sunday, November 3, from 11am to 4.30pm, £3.50 per child, usual abbey admission fees apply for adults.

Look out for the servants and family members of the abbey as you explore the home of the abbey’s previous owners - the Bouverie family.

Complete the trail to collect your special prize from the Delapré butler or housemaid.

Suitable for under 12s and their families.

- Halloween

Thursday, October 31 and Friday, November 1, from 6pm to 9pm, £3.50 entry.

Dress up in your spookiest outfit for a family-friendly Halloween trail.

Navigate coffins, gravestones, and sinister pumpkins, and don’t forget to pay the eerie pet cemetery a visit - then join a party with hot chocolate, marshmallows, apple bobbing, spooky music and films, a monster lucky dip, and more.

Suitable for under 12s and their families.

Visitors can explore the house for a whole year with a £20 annual pass and day tickets cost £8.80 with Gift Aid. Entry is free for under 18s.

To book tickets for forthcoming events and to find out more about the Abbey visit www.delapreabbery.org