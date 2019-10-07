Dates for health screening and jabs for homeless people in Northampton

Check ups and vaccinations will be available to homeless people across Northampton this month at the Hope Centre and The Bridge.

The aim of these sessions is to help reduce health complications among the homeless population, reduce the risks of ill-health and premature death, and preventable emergency hospital admissions.

Recent statistics show homeless people in the UK have a much higher likelihood than the general population of having Tuberculosis, Hepatitis C and HIV.

The sessions are launching in Northampton on 8th October 2019 at The Bridge, 63c Gold Street, Northampton, and the Hope Centre, Northampton, on 9th October 2019 with other dates still to be confirmed.

Cabinet Member for Public Health at Northamptonshire County Council, Ian Morris, said: “Many homeless people find it difficult to access healthcare or even register with a GP.

"The screening and vaccination sessions allow us to help individuals to access healthcare that they may otherwise miss out on and we also offer the opportunity for them to register with a GP.”

Immunisations for Hepatitis A & B will be offered to the homeless community, and vaccinations for flu.

There will also be an opportunity for people to have a liver scan, and receive a general health check.

It is expected that the clinics will be able to see between 20 to 25 people at each of the health screening sessions.

This health intervention is provided through by the Public Health Team at Northamptonshire County Council, Public Health England, regional and local NHS Health Trusts, CGL (the provider of local substance misuse services), all seven borough and district councils, Oxford Immunotec, and a wide variety of voluntary sector organisations including the Bridge in Northampton and Hope Centre in Northampton, Rushden Night Shelter, and the Salvation Army.

This project will supplement existing services and target this vulnerable group of people who have greater health risks, and will be a means through which people can access services before they become acutely unwell.