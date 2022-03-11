A dark web Northampton paedophile who was caught with help from the FBI in the United States has been handed 30 years in jail.

Keith McFadden, aged 57, formerly of Talbot Road, Northampton, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court today (11 March) for historic child sex offences.

The convicted child predator was finally arrested by Northamptonshire Police detectives following an investigation of the dark web by the National Crime Agency.

The convicted child predator was seen to smile and wink at his family from the dock during sentencing

Andrew Howarth, prosecuting, said McFadden had bragged about the offences and later read impact statements from McFadden's victims.

The statement said the victim had tried to take his own life and had been on "antidepressants for most of my life because of what he did to me."

Other victims described having their lives "turned upside down" by McFadden's actions.

Stephen Garbett, defending, said: "Mr McFadden is going to be in prison for a significant amount of time. By the time he is released from prison he will be extremely old.

"Mr McFadden is under no illusion that this will be the case."

Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane said in sentencing: "There is no way of knowing whether you will engage with programmes, especially given that you continue to maintain your innocence.

"You pose a threat to young boys, as opposed to the general public."