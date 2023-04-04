'Dangerous sexual predator' from Wellingborough jailed for child abuse images and illegal weapons

A Wellingborough registered sex offender who used an illicit electronic tablet to store and view indecent images of children, many of which were of the ‘most serious nature,’ has been jailed for 18 months.

Police officers discovered the device in the home of registered sex offender Ryuken Miyamoto-Masamune, following a tip-off, alongside a stash of offensive weapons hidden in a ‘private place’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miyamoto-Masamune, formerly of Keats Road, was found in possession of child abuse images and illegal weapons by officers from Northants Police’s Management of Sexual Offenders and Violent Offenders (MOSOVO) team.

Ryuken Miyamoto-Masamune

An unannounced visit on his home discovered the 33-year-old, who changed his name from Toby Lawrence in 2013, had an electronic tablet containing illegal images, as well as a large collection of unlawful weapons, including eight samurai swords and a scythe.

Investigating officer PC Al Napper, of MOSOVO, said: “Miyamoto-Masamune is a dangerous sexual predator. Offenders like this are closely managed, including by unannounced visits by officers to ensure they are complying with the orders they are subject to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In this case, Miyamoto-Masamune was using a tablet he had not told his MOSOVO officer about. On it were a number of indecent images of children, many of which were of the most serious nature. Anyone who views or downloads material of this abhorrent nature is complicit in the abuse of children, and I’m pleased Miyamoto-Masamune is now in prison where he rightly belongs.”

On the day of the visit Miyamoto-Masamune was immediately arrested and subsequently charged with one count of making indecent photographs of children, and 13 counts of possession of offensive weapons in a private place. At Northampton Magistrates’ Court on February 16 he pleaded guilty to all charges.

Appearing for sentencing at Northampton Crown Court last week, March 28, Miyamoto-Masamune was imprisoned for 12 months for the indecent images offence and an additional six months for the weapons offences. The sentences will run consecutively.

Miyamoto-Masamune was also issued with a 10-year sexual harm prevention order, which imposes restrictions around his contact with children and gives the MOSOVO team powers to monitor and review any digital devices he owns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad