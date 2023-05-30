Dancer who trains at Northampton school to appear on Britain's Got Talent semi-final TONIGHT

A performer who trains at a Northampton dance school has made it to the Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals – and he will appear on the show tonight!

Nathan Morris and and his tutor and dance partner Jo Banham from Step by Step Dance School performed a cha cha cha to get through the auditions of ITV’s prime-time show.

Tonight (Tuesday, May 30) the pair will be hoping to impress the judges - and TV audience - with a steamy salsa, which promises some ballroom tricks.

Nathan Morris will appear on tonight's (May 30) Britain's Got Talent semi-final.

The 25-year-old who has Downs Syndrome, was one of the celebrities of Step by Step Dance School’s Strictly Banbury competition in 2015. A ballroom dancing fanatic, one of his heroes is Bruno Tolioli – formerly a Strictly Come Dancing judge who is now on the panel of Britain’s Got Talent.

The BGT 2023 contestants were selected by the judges earlier this month after seven weeks of auditions.

Hundreds of acts performed for the judges all around the UK with a total of 40 contestants making the live shows, including the ‘golden buzzers’.

The final 40 will now perform in the Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals in a bid to secure an all-important place in the live grand final where they could win a life changing £250,000 together with a spot on the bill of this year’s Royal Variety Performance.

In the semi-finals the viewers will choose one contestant to go through the final while the judges – Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Bruno Tonioli – will choose a second.

Joanne and Nathan wrote a message to their fans on the Step by Step Northampton Facebook page urging them to vote online or by phone tonight.

"We are live tonight on @bgt for the semi-finals and we are so excited. It's been months of preparation and lots of fun training session we've laughed a lot. And have some fabulous bloopers and funny moments to share with you all.

“But today is the day and we just cannot wait to perform for you all tonight and show you what we've created. The sky really is the limit if you work hard and never give up.

“But we need your help and continued support! Tonight we need your votes. You can vote for free by registering here: https://www.itv.com/vote/bgt or by phone when the numbers are announced later.

“We really hope you'll tune in and see us and all the fabulous acts on tonight show live on ITV at 8pm.”

Nathan’s Dad, Tom Morris said: "Nathan did Strictly Banbury in 2015. He got into the finals on one of the evening shows and from there he just took to it like a duck to water. And he’s carried on dancing ever since.