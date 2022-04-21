‘Daffy’ duck hatches Easter plan to nest in Northampton woman’s garden for FOURTH time

A duck, who chose a Northampton woman’s back garden to nest two years ago, has now hatched her fourth set of eggs.

‘Daffy’ duck hatched 18 eggs on Easter Sunday (April 17) in the back garden of 46-year-old Samantha Warpole’s home, which overlooks a lake in Ladybridge Drive, West Hunsbury.

The mallard made herself at home in Samantha’s garden for the first time in April 2020 when she nested and hatched a dozen eggs. Daffy has been returning to lay her eggs there ever since.

'Daffy' duck mothered 18 ducklings on Easter Sunday 2022.

Samantha, who is a keen gardener and animal lover, said: “It is really sweet in a way because people have said she must know that you are lovely and caring and you are a nice person and she must feel safe with you to keep coming back.”

Daffy was first spotted by Samantha when the duck flew into her back garden and landed in the trellises.

Samantha initially feared Daffy was injured but the duck seemed to take a liking to her garden and built a nest tucked away under a palm tree amongst the foliage.

Samantha continued: “I don’t bother her, I check she’s alright so I guess I am looking after her in a way. I leave her be and maybe that is what she wants.”

'Daffy' duck with her ducklings.

Daffy, after mothering her first 12 chicks, returned to her nest in Samantha’s garden in April and June last year then again last week.

Samantha said: “I think she likes it because it is quiet and it's noisy around the lake where everyone else is trying to nest. She’s got a nice quiet space in my garden.”

Shelfleys Lake is situated at the front of Samantha’s house with no access from her back garden so, each time Daffy hatches her eggs, she must lead her chicks through Samantha’s home to get there.

Samantha described the experience as “really nerve-wracking” the first time she had to guide the ducks through her home in 2020.

Daffy leading her ducklings to the safety of Shelfleys Lake in West Hunsbury.