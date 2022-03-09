Northampton dad, 45, reveals inspirational reason for helping refugees on the Ukrainian border

A Northampton dad is set to travel to war-torn Ukraine and deliver essential supplies to refugees on the border.

Darren Carter from Briar Hill said he has been "moved" to help the people of the Ukraine survive the ongoing war with Russia.

The 45-year-old was "glued" to the television for the first six days of the war before waking up one morning and having a strong urge to help.

Darren and Kristina are set to head out to Poland on March 18. From there, they plan on driving a van full of supplies to Ukraine

Darren initially posted on the Far Cotton Facebook group on March 3 offering to drive to Ukraine and rescue refugees who may have links to Northampton.

Due to the UK's visa laws, bringing Ukrainian refugees back proved difficult so Darren opted for a different plan.

He will be flying out to Poland on March 18 along with Briar Hill resident Kristina Stabinskiene and her Polish speaking husband. From there the trio plan on hiring a van, filling it with supplies and driving to the Ukraine border.

Darren said: "The situation has just affected me. I can't watch it and not be moved by it.

Northampton supports Ukraine flag outside Tesco Express in Wellingborough Road

"The response from the community has been brilliant. I have been inundated with support. It's given me a real feel good factor. The more messages I got, the more focused I became to do something.

"I've been glued to the television for the first five or six days of the war. I fell asleep watching the news one night and I woke up and wanted to do something.

"I looked at everything, so helping in this way is the next best thing. I just wanted to do something more than giving money.

"Hopefully many trips will not be needed and this senseless war will soon be over."

Darren, who is a full time carer for his autistic son, revealed a deeper reason as to why he felt compelled to help.

He said: "On a personal level, I have suffered with my mental health and I'm just coming out the other side of that.

"Five days ago I didn't know half the people I'm now talking to in the community, I have lived here for about 10 years. The last few days I have realised this is doing a lot for me. It's getting me out of the house and connecting me with people. I have got a spring in my step. It feels really good.

"I'm coming out the back of a breakdown and I feel like I've let my children down the last few years, so doing this, it feels really good to make them proud.

"This has opened my eyes to a lot of things, I have been having a lot of epiphanies lately. The biggest one was, sometimes you have got to get up and help yourself.

"I have had little support bringing up my lad, who has autism. Being hopeless and not having anyone around, I know what that feels like.

"I have needed a lot of help the last few years. I just wanted to get up and do something, and I've never been one to do things by halves."